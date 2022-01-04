© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
For Grammy-nominated 'Delta Kream,' The Black Keys share their love for Mississippi Delta blues

Published January 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys about their album “Delta Kream,” which has covers of many Mississippi blues classics.

“Delta Kream” has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.