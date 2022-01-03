Omicron is declining in South Africa. Here's what to expect in the United States

The omicron-fueled surge of coronavirus cases in the United States continues unabated. The daily average is now more than 405,000 cases, and hospitalization rates are up 35% in just two weeks.

But across the world in South Africa, the opposite is happening. A month after omicron was first identified, cases have dropped by more than a third with many restrictions lifted, including travel and curfews.

So why are the cases dropping there and can we expect the same in the U.S.?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Mia Malan, editor-in-chief at South Africa’s Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

