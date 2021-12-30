Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty in sex abuse trial

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein traffic and sexually abuse girls.

Maxwell has long denied the charges against her, and her family says it will appeal the verdict. Author and investigative reporter, Barry Levine looks back at the trial and discusses the outcome. He wrote "The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."

