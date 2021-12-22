© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grab your popcorn: Favorite movies of 2021 from NPR's Aisha Harris

Published December 22, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST
Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson appear in "Passing" by Rebecca Hall. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)
Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson appear in "Passing" by Rebecca Hall. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour,” about some of her favorite films of 2021.

Top movies of 2021, from NPR’s Aisha Harris

Zola

Watch on YouTube.

Drive My Car

Watch on YouTube.

Passing

Watch on YouTube.

Power of the Dog

Watch on YouTube.

Summer of Soul

Watch on YouTube.

Nightmare Alley

Watch on YouTube.

Licorice Pizza

Watch on YouTube.

Bad Trip

Watch on YouTube.

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Watch on YouTube.

Shiva Baby

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.