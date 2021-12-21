© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WYPR Yearbook: 2009

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
Published December 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST
1 of 10  — 2009 Deborah and Virginia and unknown at Patterson Park concert.jpg
2 of 10  — 2009 Deborah Callard chair of the WYPR board of directors at Gertrudes WYPR celebration.jpg
3 of 10  — 2009 Deborah and Diane.jpg
4 of 10  — 2009 Lindsay Virginia at first one day drive.jpg
5 of 10  — 2009 Deborah and Milton.jpg
6 of 10  — 2009 first one day pledge Kristin Beno.jpg
7 of 10  — 2009 Nathan.jpg
8 of 10  — 2009 Virginia and Deborah at Gertrudes event.jpg
9 of 10  — 2009-Katie at Charles Village Festival.jpg
10 of 10  — 2009-Omar at the first one day drive.jpg

This post will be updated with captions and names of people pictured.