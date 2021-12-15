© 2021 WYPR
Airline CEOs set to testify over staffing, flight cancellations at Senate hearing

Published December 15, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST

The CEOs of American, Southwest, United, and Delta’s chief of operations testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on Wednesday.

They face questions about staffing and flight cancellations — despite receiving nearly $54 billion in federal payroll aid.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.