© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our site is undergoing maintenance and some stories may not appear. We are working to resolve this issue.

Encore: Sula Vineyards makes wine in India's unlikely terroir

By Lauren Frayer
Published December 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST

You may have heard of India's famous beer, Kingfisher. But wine? In the tropics? With spicy curries? Sula Vineyards is India's leading winemaker.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer