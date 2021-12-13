© 2021 WYPR
At least 8 died at the local candle factory in one of the areas hit hard by tornadoes

By David Schaper
Published December 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST

In western Kentucky, the city of Mayfield got walloped by Friday night's tornado. Huge swathes of the area were destroyed and an unknown number of people were killed.

Copyright 2021 NPR

David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
