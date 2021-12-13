Our site is undergoing maintenance and some stories may not appear. We are working to resolve this issue.
At least 8 died at the local candle factory in one of the areas hit hard by tornadoes
Published December 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST
In western Kentucky, the city of Mayfield got walloped by Friday night's tornado. Huge swathes of the area were destroyed and an unknown number of people were killed.
