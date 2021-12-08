WYPR Selected as Host News Organization for Report for America 2022-2023

Your Public Radio (WYPR), Baltimore NPR’s news station, has been selected for a second time as a host newsroom for Report for America (RFA), the national service program that places emerging journalists into local news organizations to report on under-covered issues and communities. WYPR is one of 270 newsrooms across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands selected for the 2022 program and one of two based in Maryland. WYPR is excited for the opportunity to add another reporter to its award-winning news team.

WYPR is seeking candidates who have a desire to lift the voices of those who often go unheard in Baltimore City and surrounding Maryland communities and, above all, are enthusiastic about excelling in the craft of public radio journalism.

This will be the second RFA reporter to join the award-winning WYPR newsroom; Health and Housing reporter Sarah Y. Kim is currently in her second year of reporting and will be staying on for a third year. Since joining WYPR, she has covered a myriad of stories and breaking news on the COVID-19 pandemic and Baltimore housing issues. Ms. Kim is also the interim host of The Daily Dose podcast, a roundup of WYPR’s latest reporting on Maryland’s COVID-19 response and local news. Kim’s reporting has earned her several industry awards including the Chesapeake Associated Press award, Outstanding Specialty Reporting for “New Study Shows Exclusion of Blacks in Genomic Research.”

WYPR Executive Director of News, Danyell Irby says she is “looking forward to welcoming a second RFA reporter to learn from and contribute to our talented news team.”

RFA is currently accepting applications through January 31, 2022, for corps reporters at https://www.reportforamerica.org/application/.

RFA pays half of a corps member’s salary, while its local news partners and their funders contribute the other half. The goal of the model is to expand the number of local reporting positions permanently. For information on how to support WYPR’s participation in RFA, please contact Carolyn Jewell at cjewell@wypr.org or (410) 235-1855.

About WYPR

Your Public Radio (WYPR) is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.

