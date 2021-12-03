Afghanistan's medical system careens toward collapse

In Afghanistan, an escalating economic crisis has brought 23 million people close to starvation — more than half of the country’s population. That’s according to the United Nations, who along with other aid agencies is warning that the already dire situation could become a humanitarian disaster.

And it may become near impossible for those who need health care to receive it because Afghanistan’s economic collapse has pushed the medical system closer and closer to a breaking point.

Dave Michalski, Doctors Without Borders’ head of program, tells us more from Afghanistan.

