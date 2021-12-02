Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China

The Women’s Tennis Association is suspending all its tournaments in China in response to the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

Last month, Peng made sexual assault allegations against a leading Chinese government official. The WTA has repeatedly called for a "full and transparent investigation," but China has ignored those demands.

Here & Now explores the financial implications of the WTA’s decision with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan.

