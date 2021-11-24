© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Mosby calls Hogan’s ordered review of SAO funding a ‘political stunt’

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Sullivan
Published November 24, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST
marilyn mosby 11 24 21.png
Facebook Live
/
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks during a Tuesday news conference.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby slammed criticism from Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday, calling his ordered review of her office’s funding a political stunt.

At a news conference hours after Hogan announced a “top to bottom evaluation” of the state dollars sent to Mosby’s office, the Democrat said Hogan is “concerned with pointing the finger at everyone else as opposed to actually leading and delivering for a city that is the heartbeat of this state.”

“Had the governor set aside his philosophical differences and chosen to meet or even to talk to me, I would have been happy to show him the data that he's now making contingent on my office's funding,” she said.

The review will not affect Mosby’s current budget, although the Republican governor threatened to withhold state dollars from the office in the future.

Their comments come after a particularly horrific spate of violence in Baltimore.

The city marked 300 homicides recorded in 2021 last week when first responders were unable to revive 5-year-old Nivea Anderson; a police news release said officers found evidence that the little girl had suffered previous abuse. That same week, Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old grandmother, was found stabbed to death in her longtime East Baltimore Church and 13-year-old Maliyah Turner was shot to death outside a city recreation center.

Hogan blamed the bloodshed in part on Mosby, saying the city needs “a prosecutor who will actually prosecute violent criminals.”

The State’s Attorney’s Office stopped prosecuting nonviolent offenses such as prostitution and drug possession at the beginning of the pandemic; her office continues to prosecute violent crime.

“I've never said that I would not prosecute violent offenders or violent crime in the city of Baltimore," Mosby said.

She cast blame on the governor for failing to address the root causes of crime.

“Why did he cancel the Red Line, which would have provided job opportunities to residents of our city?” she asked. “Why did he veto the Kirwan commission that would have provided equity and education for our babies?”

WYPR News
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan is a city hall reporter at WYPR, where she covers all things Baltimore politics. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. There, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigation into a Trump golf course's finances alongside members of the Embedded team. She has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Emily Sullivan