Next generation of COVID-19 vaccines may not be shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 74% of Americans 5 years and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But much of the rest of the world remains unvaccinated.

That may change, with dozens of new vaccines under development. Many of those new vaccines may come in pill or nasal spray form. Brett Dahlberg of IEEE Spectrum takes a look at some of these second-generation vaccines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.