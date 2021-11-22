Michigan's COVID-19 surge strains hospitals before Thanksgiving

As we head into Thanksgiving week, Michigan is seeing a significant surge in COVID-19 cases. It’s putting a considerable strain on the state’s hospitals.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently introduced a face mask advisory to try and slow down the spread of the virus ahead of the holidays.

We get the latest on COVID-19 and boosters in Michigan with epidemiologist Debra Furr Holden.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.