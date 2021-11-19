A jury will soon weigh in on Travis McMichael's testimony over the death of Ahmaud Arbery
Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder now that the defense has rested its case.
Three white men — Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan — are accused of chasing down the 25-year-old Black man in their trucks last year while Arbery was jogging in a neighborhood in Georgia and killing him.
Travis McMichael testified in his own defense this week. During cross-examination, Travis McMichael revealed that Arbery didn’t say a word to him before he pulled out his shotgun and that Arbery was unarmed.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with WABE’s Lisa Hagen for more on the latest.
