Julius Jones, a 41-year-old former youth basketball star who was scheduled to be executed on Thursday, has been granted clemency by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. He was convicted of a 1999 murder but has maintained his innocence.

Gaby Caplan, a reporter at Vice News, joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.