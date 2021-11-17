Nikole Hannah-Jones explores 'A New Origin Story' in '1619 Project' book
In 2019, when The New York Times first published its special magazine issue of “The 1619 Project” — it was a sensation.
Created to illuminate the arrival of the first Black people brought to the British colonies for the purposes of enslavement, the issue tells a story of how Black Americans were instrumental in creating what we know as the United States.
The project was the brainchild of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her essay.
Now, Hannah-Jones has extended her work in the form of a new book. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” expands versions of those original pieces through journalism, historical accounts, criticism and imaginative literature.
Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Hannah-Jones about the book.
