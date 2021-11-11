© 2021 WYPR
How one former marine who served in Afghanistan feels this Veterans Day

Published November 11, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST

Many of those who served in Afghanistan are wrestling with the legacy on Veterans Day this year. The Taliban are in power once again — right where the U.S.-led invasion began 20 years ago.

We check in with Travis Horr, senior director of government affairs for the nonprofit Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. From 2010 to 2011, he served one tour with the marines in Helmand, Afghanistan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.