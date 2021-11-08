Obama appeals for global cooperation at climate summit

Former President Barack Obama says climate change is an issue that should transcend politics and that America is re-engaging with the world on solutions.

He spoke Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt reports much of the discussions among leaders has pivoted this week to the adaptation, loss and damage needs of developing nations and how richer countries need to do more to help. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

