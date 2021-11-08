© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Could turning carbon dioxide into rock help solve the climate crisis?

Published November 8, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST
Sandra Ósk Snæbjörnsdóttir (left) and Kári Helgason at the injection well indoors. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)
Sandra Ósk Snæbjörnsdóttir (left) and Kári Helgason at the injection well indoors. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)

For the full story, click here.

As COP26 continues, we revisit a conversation from Iceland, where scientists are using new technology to capture carbon emissions and inject them into basalt deposits.

The carbon atoms bind with the rock and become a natural non-polluting part of the environment. Some scientists are calling it a potential solution to the global climate crisis.

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with Sandra Ósk Snæbjörnsdóttir, Kári Helgason and Andri Magnason.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.