Three white men are accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in 2020 as he jogged through a residential neighborhood in Georgia.

The jury has been selected for the trial. Among the 12 jurors, only one of them is Black.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest with WABE’s Lisa Hagen.

