Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti joins youth voices at COP26

Dozens of young people from around the world are at this week’s global climate summit in Glasgow to advocate for urgent solutions to address the climate change emergency.

One of them is Elizabeth Wathuti, a 26-year-old climate activist from Kenya who is also the founder of Green Generation Initiative, a group that helps young people become environmentally conscious through growing trees. She speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

