Nkeki Obi-Melekwe delivers power, grace in her portrayal of Tina Turner on Broadway

Starting this week, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe takes over the role of Tina Turner in the award-winning musical of the same name.

She played the role in London and then on Broadway, during matinee performances since it opened in 2019. Now, the 25-year-old powerhouse actor rises to the spotlight in the story of Turner’s abusive marriage to Ike Turner, her decline and then rise to stardom after leaving him.

Host Robin Young sat down with Obi-Melekwe and co-star Daniel Watts, who plays Ike Turner, to talk about the show and what the characters mean to them.

Watch on YouTube.

