Big oil holds 'fate of the planet in their hands': A look at the industry's disinformation campaign
For years, companies like ExxonMobil and Shell have fudged scientific and economic data to protect business interests. Now, Congress is hosting a hearing with big oil CEOs for the first time about whether they mislead the public about climate change to delay action.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley learns more about the industry’s disinformation campaign with Ben Franta, a historian of climate science and PhD candidate at Stanford University.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.