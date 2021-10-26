Tesla becomes 1st automaker to hit $1 trillion market value

Fresh off the heels of a major deal with Hertz, auto company Tesla has hit $1 trillion in market cap. Hertz, a car rental company, ordered 100,000 Teslas to be delivered by the end of next year.

Tesla will now join other U.S.-based companies in the $1 trillion club, like Apple and Microsoft.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

