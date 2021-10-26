© 2021 WYPR
Atmospheric river in Northern California brings record-breaking rainfall

Published October 26, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT

An atmospheric river hit northern California, bringing heavy rain, flooding and power outages.

Sacramento got a record-breaking 5 inches of rain on a single day on Sunday. This comes following 212 consecutive days without rain, another record.

Steve Milne, anchor and reporter at Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, has the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.