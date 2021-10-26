© 2021 WYPR
A Chinese jet has caught the eye of Boeing and Airbus, but analysts say it's built on espionage

Published October 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
China's C919 passenger jet lands at Tianhe International Airport during a test flight on Dec. 21, 2020, in Wuhan, China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
The Chinese-made C919 jet is a trophy project for the country. The country has ambitions to take on Boeing and Airbus for market share.

However, analysts say the plane is another example of China’s industrial espionage.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity firm, about the plane’s history.

