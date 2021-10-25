How China spreads misinformation around the world

When the Biden administration started investigating the theory that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, China responded by amplifying a rumor that the virus originated in the United States at Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army research facility in Maryland.

China is able to spread this kind of misinformation around the world by taking advantage of the way search engines find and list content.

Bret Schafer, a senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

