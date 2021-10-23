Fresh Air Weekend: Billy Porter; Cynthia Erivo

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Billy Porter makes peace with himself: 'I set myself free, honey. No more secrets': Fourteen years after his initial diagnosis, the Pose actor revealed publicly that he is HIV-positive. Porter says being open about his health status felt like a rebirth. His new memoir is Unprotected.

'Genius' actor Cynthia Erivo opens up her voice on 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1': The British actor and singer played abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, and Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha. Now Erivo has a debut album. "I sing often with a bit of a smile," she says.

