New investigation reveals how police used force against children, some as young as 6 years old

A new investigation from the Associated Press reveals how police officers used force against children, some as young as 6 years old. Common types of force included takedowns, muscling or use of firearms in the children’s face.

Minorities were among those more affected, with 50% of Black children receiving the most abuse. For most of the kids, the trauma remains even years later.

Even more concerning are the vague policies given to officers when dealing with children.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Colleen Long, one of the reporters of the investigation.

