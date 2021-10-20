Harlem chef Russell Jackson on race, restaurants and pandemic recovery

Chef Russell Jackson opened his newest restaurant, an upscale 18-seat chef’s table-style eatery called Reverence in Harlem, New York, about six months before the pandemic struck.

Cobbling together a variety of grants and Paycheck Protection Program funding, he managed to weather COVID-19 — but not without incurring “six-figure debt.”

During that time he became vocal about what it means to be a Black chef, sharing his experience in a poignant essay published in Medium. Russell has also been a vocal advocate of the Aspen Institute and National Restaurant Association’s COVID safety practices, known as the Diner’s Code of Conduct.

Host Robin Young visited Russell at Reverence to discuss restaurant recovery and race.

