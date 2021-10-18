Whatever happened to Baltimore’s Dollar House program?
Published October 18, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Back in the 70s and 80s, you could buy a vacant house for a dollar if you promised to fix it up and live there. What happened to that deal? Why did it end? Can the city bring it back? And by the way, are any of those original homesteaders still around?
