Whatever happened to Baltimore’s Dollar House program?

Back in the 70s and 80s, you could buy a vacant house for a dollar if you promised to fix it up and live there. What happened to that deal? Why did it end? Can the city bring it back? And by the way, are any of those original homesteaders still around?

“Our children still are friends with the children of the people who lived here. You don’t just get a Dollar House. You get a community.” Lillie Hyman at her home on Portland Ave in Baltimore’s Ridgely’s Delight neighborhood (Photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)