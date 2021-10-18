Broadway's 'Thoughts of A Colored Man' explores diversity, power, of Black mens' voices

Playwright Keenan Scott II‘s “Thoughts of a Colored Man” explores the lives, pressures and passions of seven contemporary Black men who live in one Brooklyn neighborhood.

The characters — never given names — are identified by traits they embody: Lust, Love, Anger, Passion, Wisdom, Depression and Happiness. As each tells his story through dialogue, slam poetry, song and monologue, the men reveal a complexity of experience that embodies traits of all the characters — showing that each man’s experience is as unique as it is shared.

Playwright Scott tells host Robin Young that that’s part of the message and that he aims to let all Black men feel seen, validated and understood on a stage that has not always welcomed them. He’s joined in the conversation by actors Dyllón Burnside, who plays Love, and Forrest McClendon, who plays Depression.

