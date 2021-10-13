Virginia governor's race tightens: Why this election is seen as early test of Democrats’ strength

Next month Virginians will decide who will replace outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate, is running for a second non-consecutive term. Polls show the race tightening between him and businessman Glenn Youngkin on the Republican side.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jessica Taylor, an analyst at the Cook Political Report, and Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan election forecasting newsletter published by the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.