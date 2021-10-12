Entertainment workers of IATSE prepare to strike

Tens of thousands of workers in the entertainment industry are preparing for a strike, possibly within days, that could stop the production of most movies and TV shows nationwide.

Make-up artists, editors, costume designers and others who are members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike earlier this month.

The last time Hollywood crews went on a major strike over a contract was during World War II.

