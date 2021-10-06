Otis takes the Fat Bear Week heavyweight title for the 4th time

And we have a winner!

Fans chose 480 Otis as the heavyweight champ of Fat Bear Week, an online competition to crown the plumpest grizzly at Katmai National Park in Alaska.

Mike Fitz, founder of Fat Bear Week and former ranger at Katmai, tells us more about Otis and why fans love him. Fitz is also the author of “The Bears of Brooks Falls: Wildlife and Survival on Alaska’s Brooks River.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

