'Invisible Child' chronicles how homelessness shaped the life of Dasani — from childhood to today

“Invisible Child” follows the story of Dasani, a young homeless girl in New York City, as she navigates the push and pull of her struggles and promise.

Author Andrea Elliott was allowed to follow Dasani and her family for nearly 10 years, chronicling Dasani’s life and growth.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Elliott, author and reporter for The New York Times, about her book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

