Physiologists who made discoveries in understanding temperature and touch win Nobel Prize

Published October 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
A Nobel Prize medal is pictured during the production process on Oct. 29, 2019 in Eskilstuna, Sweden. (Jonathan Nackstrand/ Getty Images)
Two physiologists who pioneered the scientific understanding of the sense of touch have won this year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the award Monday “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.”

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Patapoutian, professor at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

