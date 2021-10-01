Why the foster care system needs to change as aid expires for thousands of aged-out youth

On Friday, aid for thousands of aged-out foster youth expired, leaving many to wonder what’s the next step. Sixto Cancel was in that position years ago as a foster kid and makes the case that the system needs reform.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with Cancel, founder and CEO of Think of Us, a nonprofit for foster care reform.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.