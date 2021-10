Fat Bear Week is back!

A dozen brown bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska are competing in the annual bracket-style competition for the title of fattest bear. You can vote here.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’ Dowd speaks with Mike Fitz, founder of Fat Bear Week, about this year’s contenders.

