Alabama school affirms its LGBTQ+ students

Published October 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT

All schools are supposed to provide a safe learning environment for kids. But that doesn’t always happen for LGBTQ+ students.

That’s why the Magic City Acceptance Academy recently opened its doors in Birmingham, Alabama. It’s the first school in the South with the mission to affirm LGBTQ+ students.

Kyra Miles from member station WBHM has more on what that means for local youth.

