Rep. Pramila Jayapal On Preventing A Government Shutdown, Infrastructure Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says lawmakers have reached a deal to avert a government shutdown that would happen at midnight, but there’s still lots of unfinished business in Congress. Congress has until Oct. 18 to raise the debt ceiling or risk putting the country in default.

Meanwhile, centrist Democrats are still withholding support from the Build Back Better Act that would spend more than $3 trillion over 10 years to build out the social safety net. That’s setting up a game of chicken in the House, where progressives say they will vote down an infrastructure bill Thursday if there is no deal on the larger spending plan.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington and leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.