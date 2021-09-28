'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary Producer Reacts To R&B Singer's Guilty Verdict

R&B singer R. Kelly faces the possibility of life in prison after he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Allegations against him have been made for decades, but several investigative reports, including the 2019 documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” led prosecutors to take another look. The six-hour-long documentary is considered the most comprehensive look to date of the allegations against Kelly.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with dream hampton, writer and executive producer of the documentary.

