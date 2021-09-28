© 2021 WYPR
'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary Producer Reacts To R&B Singer's Guilty Verdict

Published September 28, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly listens as the jury foreperson reads the verdict, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The R&B singer was convicted in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children. (Elizabeth Williams/AP)
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly listens as the jury foreperson reads the verdict, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The R&B singer was convicted in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children. (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

R&B singer R. Kelly faces the possibility of life in prison after he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Allegations against him have been made for decades, but several investigative reports, including the 2019 documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” led prosecutors to take another look. The six-hour-long documentary is considered the most comprehensive look to date of the allegations against Kelly.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with dream hampton, writer and executive producer of the documentary.

