Pelosi Pushes For Vote On Infrastructure As Government Shutdown Deadline Looms

Published September 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

Congress must pass a spending bill by Thursday to avoid a government shutdown and a default.

In the face of this deadline, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing for a vote on a critical infrastructure bill without a simultaneous vote on a larger safety net package.

Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.