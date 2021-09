The U.K. is in the midst of shortages.

Gas stations are running dry, sparked by a shortage of truck drivers. The Associated Press reports that the British government is considering training the military to drive trucks in their place.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR’s Frank Langfitt who joins us with more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

