Patagonia CEO On Aligning Company Values And Taking Activist Stances — No Matter The Cost

If you’re traveling to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this winter, you won’t see any Patagonia gear at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort stores.

The company has pulled its vests and jackets after a co-owner of the resort hosted a right-wing fundraiser with, among others in attendance, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Patagonia has long taken activist stances to encourage what the company says is a new brand of capitalism.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.