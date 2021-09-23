© 2021 WYPR
India Resumes To Resume Vaccine Exports Next Month

Published September 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in a hospital in Mumbai on Sept. 21, 2021. (Indranil Mukherjee/Getty Images)
This week, India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the country would resume vaccine exports next month.

The move comes as a relief to health officials worried about the strained global supply of vaccines. India, the world’s biggest vaccine supplier, was expected to play a large role in vaccine distribution across the globe.

But a brutal second wave of COVID-19 in the spring devastated the country, prompting leaders to halt all vaccine exports, until now.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Niha Masih, an India-based correspondent for  The Washington Post.

