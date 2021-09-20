Happy 100th Birthday, NPR Listener Mary Winn!

We want to give a special birthday shout-out to NPR listener Mary Winn who turns 100 years old on Monday, Sept. 20.

“She’s an amazing woman,” Winn’s granddaughter, Stefanie Womble, says of her grandmother. “She’s done a lot of traveling in her life, and she has a great memory and is always willing to share those memories with people.”

Winn spent most of her time in Clinton, Iowa, where she taught for 60 years as a teacher and volunteer in the school district.

Coming from a musically oriented family, Winn is experienced in the cello, piano and singing in the choir. She’s traveled to all 50 states in the U.S. and has taken 30 international trips.

She kept a diary during her travels, too. Womble says when everyone else would go to bed, Winn would stay up late to journal the full details of the day.

“And now she is enjoying reading those over and over again,” her granddaughter says.

A frequent listener to NPR, Winn also enjoys making quilts and loves crocheting. Womble says her grandmother is an avid joke teller and often sends jokes to friends.

And if you’re looking to follow in Winn’s footsteps, she has some sage advice for you: get enough sleep!

Happy 100th birthday, Mary Winn, from all of us at Here & Now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

