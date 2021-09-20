© 2021 WYPR
Good Ventilation Prevents COVID-19 Spread — Here's What You Should Ask Your Workplace

Published September 20, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
Employees at the online supermarket Picnic are seen at their desks in their office in Duivendrecht, northern Netherlands on June 28, 2021(Jeroen Jumelet/Getty Images)
Among the key questions for those returning this fall to offices — as well as gyms, theatres, restaurants and more — is whether their space is COVID-19 safe.

Experts agree that proper ventilation can help prevent COVID-19 spread, but they also warn that not all the technologies available are useful, or even safe. So what should offices do? And what should people be asking?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Joseph Allen, director of Harvard University’s Healthy Buildings Program, about filters, ionizers, windows and more. Allen wrote the book “Healthy Buildings: How Indoor Spaces Drive Performance and Productivity.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.