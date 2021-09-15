Judge Deals A Blow To Apple's App Business But Throws Out Antitrust Claims In Epic Games' Lawsuit

Last week, a federal judge tossed out the claim that Apple is a monopoly and ordered the plaintiff in the case, Fortnite-maker Epic Games, to pay Apple $6 million.

But Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers also struck down Apple’s policy forbidding developers from selling apps outside the App Store. And that could have major implications for the future of many tech and gaming businesses.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

